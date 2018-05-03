LIST: Nominations for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The nominations are in for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.



On the movie side, Black Panther leads the pack with seven nominations. Meanwhile, Stranger Things earned six nominations on the television side of things.

For the second year in a row, the categories do not break performances down by gender.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18. The show, which will be hosted by Girls' Trip star Tiffany Haddish, begins at 9:00 pm ET/PT.



Voting for the 2018 @MTVAwards is finally here!!! Go vote for all your faves at https://t.co/UQb6eQcXEG ❤️ #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/AJmQPOi7tc — MTV (@MTV) May 3, 2018

Here are the nominees:

Best Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls' Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

Best Show

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae, Insecure

Maise Williams, Game of Thrones

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), IT

Best Kiss

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One

KJ Apa & Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Most Frightened Performance