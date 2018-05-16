LISTEN: Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato's "Fall In Line"

Christina Aguilera is back, and she’s brought Demi Lovato along to share an important message. She won’t “Fall In Line.”



Christina teamed up with Demi for a duet that dropped this morning (May 16), titled “Fall In Line," and it has a powerful for girls everywhere.



“Little girls, listen closely / 'Cause no one told me / But you deserve to knowv / That in this world, you are not beholden / You do not owe them, your body and your soul,” Christina sings for the song’s opening verse.



“Fall In Line” is the third single to be released from Christina’s upcoming album, Liberation, which drops on June 15. She has previously released “Accelerate” and “Twice.” Liberation marks the superstar's first new record in six years.



Next stop for Christina and Demi? The 2018 Billboard Music Awards. They’ll perform the track live (for the first time) during Sunday’s telecast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show, which will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, begins at 8 pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.