LIVE STREAM: *NSYNC's Walk of Fame Ceremony

"It's gonna be May" tomorrow, but TODAY (April 30) is *NSYNC Day.

Yes, the popular boy band is about to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, which begins at 11:30 am PT (2:30 pm ET), will be live streamed right here:



All of the guys will be there, too. So we'll see Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake come together for today's ceremony. They'll be introduced with remarks from Carson Daly and Ellen DeGeneres.

As you would expect, excitement is VERY high in Hollywood for the ceremony. In fact, fans actually tried to line up overnight to get a glimpse of today's ceremony.



TIMELAPSE! Thousands have lined up to catch a glimpse of their favorite boyband #NSYNC as they receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! #abc7eyewitness #byebyebye pic.twitter.com/MZ9WxWyzYg — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 30, 2018

The star will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard near the corner of LaBrea. They'll have good company in that area as the, andalso have stars in the area.This year, by the way, actually marks the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut single "I Want You Back."