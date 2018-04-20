WATCH: Ariana Grande Releases Music Video for "No Tears Left To Cry"

Ariana Grande is BACK, and the 24-year-old pop star has a positive message that she wants us all to hear.

Grande's upbeat pop banger "No Tears Left to Cry" dropped today (April 20). It is the first single from her upcoming album. Grande also released the music video for the track, which has racked up nearly five million YouTube views in just a few hours.



"Right now, I'm in a state of mind / I wanna be in, like, all the time / Ain't got no tears left to cry / So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up / I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up," she sings in the song's chorus.

​The release marks the first music from the since the May 2017 bombing in Manchester, England. In fact, Grande addresses hate and violence in the world too. Saying that she'll overcome it "even when it's raining down."

The music video has a nod to Manchester as well. It shows "worker bee" at the end of the video. The worker bee is a symbol of the city of Manchester.

Many wondered if Grande would release a ballad after the Manchester bombing. Instead, today's track walks a line of having a positive message while being a totally danceable track. "No Tears Left to Cry" was produce by Max Martin.

Is it an early contender to become 2018's Song of the Summer? We think so.

Welcome back, Ariana! We can't wait to hear more about the upcoming album.