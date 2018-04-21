WATCH: Ariana Grande's Surprise Performance of New Single at Coachella

Just hours after releasing a brand new single, Ariana Grande took to the Coachella stage to perform the track.

Grande took to the stage during Kygo's set on Friday (April 20) to perform her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry."



The performance marked the 24-year-old singer's first live performance of the track.

Rumors had been swirling around all day that Ariana would be performing at Coachella. It wasn't clear if or when she would actually take to the stage during the second weekend of the festival.

"No Tears Left to Cry" is the first single from Grande's expected upcoming LP. It'll be her first album since 2016's Dangerous Woman dropped.

Later in evening, Kygo shared an emotional tribute to Avicii. We footage of that tribute on our website. Check it out by clicking here.