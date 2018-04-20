WATCH: Meghan Trainor, Backstreet Boys & More Do #1Thing to Help the Environment

Happy Earth Day (April 22)! We decided to celebrate Mother Earth's big day by rounding up some of the biggest names in music.

We asked Meghan Trainor, Backstreet Boys, Troye Sivan, Leon Bridges, Shaggy, and Sting about how they are helping the planet. So what is the #1Thing they're each doing for the environment? Watch here:



"There are 'No Excuses' for not recycling," Meghan Trainor tells us. Wait! Maybe that's what her smash hit song "No Excuses" was really about recycling? Hmm.

Well, what if we all made "No Excuses" for the environment? Wouldn't the world be a better place if we all just did #1Thing each day to protect our planet?

In the meantime, check out our 1Thing sustainability initiative to see more artists share the #1Thing they do to help the environment.