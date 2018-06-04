WATCH: Meghan Trainor's Funky Music Video for “Let You Be Right”

Meghan Trainor released the music video for her new single, “Let You Be Right,” on Monday morning (June 4).

The hypnotizing video matches the song’s sassy mood. Plus, we’ll never be tired of seeing M-Train show off those epic dance moves like she does in this video:



You can purchase "Let You Be Right" by clicking here.



"Let You Be Right" dropped along with "Can't Dance" back in May. Both tracks will appear on her upcoming LP. That album does not have a release date just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon we hear more about it.



Meanwhile, we recently caught up with Meghan to learn about how she put every member of her family to work on the new tracks:

