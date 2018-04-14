WATCH: Yodeling Walmart Boy Performed at Coachella

We told you yesterday that it may happen, and it DID. "Yodeling Walmart Boy" performed at the opening day of that Coachella Music Festival.

As expected, 11-year-old Mason Ramsey performed with DJ Whethan at Coachella on Friday (April 13). Whethan remarked that his guest didn't an introduction. He was right!

The crowd went WILD when Mason took to the stage wearing his cowboy hat and bow tie.

The boy performed the song that propelled him to internet fame a few weeks ago, Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues."



Yodel Boy Coachella 2018 pic.twitter.com/uDh4iMCOtS — Nick (@nick_fedail) April 13, 2018

Mason's Coachella fun isn't expected to end there. Post Malone has also reached out to the boy about an on-stage collaboration, according to TMZ. That collaboration will likely have to wait until NEXT weekend.

Why would he wait until next weekend? Well, Mason is actually performing at the Grande Ole Opry today (April 14). Post Malone is taking to the stage this evening, so it's likely they'll have to wait until the second weekend of the festival.



Since the original video of Mason in a Walmart was shared on March 27, it has been retweeted more than 50,000 times. Plus, Mason has already appeared on the Ellen Show.

