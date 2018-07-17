Lighter Side of the News: Avocado Toast Chocolate Bar

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

Amazon had some good deals yesterday for Prime Day... buuut the site couldn't handle it and crashed. It was on and off all day long.

A new study on the best time to go sleep and wake up to make yourself look good? Bedtime 9:45 pm and rise at 6:55 am.

Most popular successful lottery numbers in the world. 11, 7, 17, 27, and 19.

A chocolate company just released an avocado toast chocolate bar - smashed up avocado and chocolate, smashed into bread.

More trouble for the Real Housewives of New York... Countess Luann de Lesseps is back in rehab.

In Portsmouth, Arkansas, a 1953 ordinance prohibited public dancing on Sunday. And Hollywood made a movie about kicking off your Sunday shoes... called Footloose of course! Well, the town JUST repealed the ordinance!



What's a pugshot? A mugshot of a pug! The pup was missing and wandering in backyards in New Jersey, so police posed the dog just like a mugshot and the pup was released on bail to its owner.

82-year-old Shridhar Chillal of India is the Guinness Record holder for the longest fingernails in the world at 29 feet, 10 inches. Gross! They'd grown since 1952. He flew to New York last week and had a doctor use a surgical buzzsaw to remove them.

The Mecerdes Benz McLaren sports car goes zero to 60 in 2.7 seconds. Price tag is $300,000! Well, a guy in Virginia bought one and crashed it the day after he got it! Yikes.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.