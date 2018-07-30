Lighter Side of the News 7/30: Where To Get Free Food This Week!

Where to find some free food this week! Plus, a pawn shop robbery ends in good fortune... and an affair earns a man $8 million! More in today's Lighter Side!

Chipotle is giving away free guac tomorrow for National Avocado Day!

The Big Mac turns 50 this year, so on Thursday this week when you buy one, you get a gold coin which you can later redeem for a free Big Mac!

Bobby from Birmingham, UK was walking his beat when he came across a man smashing a store front window. The suspect had a bicycle but left it behind and ran. Bobby used the suspect's bike and chased him down and made the arrest.



Entenmann's is 120-years-old! And they are looking for a Chief Donut Officer! The position pays $5,000 for the year plus all the donuts you can eat!

A guy brought a violin into a pawn shop and they give him $50 for it. The instrument was then stolen from the pawn shop, but cops recovered it and returned it. Turns out the violin is rare - it's worth $250,000 and the bow alone is worth $18,000! The pawn shop returned it to the guy who was paid $50 for it! So now he's going to collect $250,000! Wow!

North Carolina is one of few states that allows you to sue over an affair. It's called Alienation of Affection. Sooo, when Keith's wife Danielle had an affair with Francisco three years ago, Keith sued Francisco for seducing his wife and ruining his marriage. On Friday a judge awarded him $8.8 million! WHAT!??!



Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.