Lighter Side of the News 7/23: Uber Driver's Egregious Behavior

OMG, an Uber driver livestreamed passengers! Plus, how long does your doctor listen to your problem? And today is Vanilla Ice Cream Day! More in today's Lighter Side!

Uber driver Jason Gargac made 700 trips... with hidden camera streaming his passengers live to Twitch! People paid him $5 to subscribe... and there was nothing illegal about it in Missouri! Uber lifted his driving license.

The Journal of General Medicine wondered how long doctors spend with a patient listening to their problem before they interrupt. It was 11 seconds... so perhaps they should listen a little longer.

First came the baby balloon giant trump inflatable! And now protestors will fly a giant trump chicken in a prison uniform attached to a boat in waters off the old Alcatraz prison!

Today is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. It was introduced in the U.S. in 1785. Thomas Jefferson brought the recipe over from France. And it's the number one ice cream flavor choice at 33%.

A guy got pulled over in California for going 99 mph in a 65 zone. He told the cops he was actually looking at temperature gauge and not the speedometer... but that didn't even make sense because it was 100 degrees out!



Say you're on a plane and the person next to you has offensive body odor... what can you do about it? Well, most of us would go out of the way NOT to embarrass that person! 38% would just sit and deal with it. Most wouldn't ask to have a new seat.

