Lighter Side of the News 7/24: Taylor's HUGE Milestone!

Taylor Swift reaches a HUGE career milestone! Plus, a young boy graduates college! And a guy takes Planet Fitness' slogan a little too far! More in today's Lighter Side!

We've heard of gold and platinum records to measure sales and streaming of albums... Well, Taylor Swift's album Fearless--which was the 2010 Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs-- just went DIAMOND! That's 10 million units!

GMA is #1 in the morning on network TV, so why not extend its hours? Yup! Michael Strahan will host GMA Day airing on ABC at 1:00.

William Maillis just graduated from St. Petersburg College in Florida... at age 11. He learned algebra by age 4.

Willie Wilson is running for mayor of Chicago... and he says he wasn't trying to buy votes when he went to a church on Sunday and started passing out cash, over $200,000 in all! He didn't break any laws though because it was through his non-profit.

We heard Stormy Daniels is getting divorced. Her husband--who is also a porn star and producer--didn't mind what she did on camera. It was when she cheated... with Trump.

A man decided to work out at Planet Fitness... naked. He was arrested, but he is challenging the arrest because their slogan is "the judgment free zone." LOL.

And last year's crazy baby names? 141 named Tesla (130 girls/11 boys). 51 girls named Isis, 24 boys named Lucifer, and 12 girls/6 boys named ESPN , 7 girls/6 boys named Moo, 11 boys named Arson, and 10 girls named Yo-Yo.

