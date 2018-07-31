John Elliott, Signing Off

When I was a boy, my father bought me a miniature reel to reel tape recorder with a microphone on a cord. And while other kids were out playing in the street, I was interviewing family members on tape. Our next door neighbor was a man named Bob Steele... and when I became one of his newscasters 42 years ago in the summer of 1976, it all made sense.

I want to thank my co-workers in the WTIC newsroom, going all the way back to the days of Alan Segel, Charlie Bagley, Walt Dibble, and Dana Whalen. I want to thank Arnold Chase, for having the courage to switch WTIC-FM from classical music to popular music. Since that day, I have been the news anchor for six morning shows in a row. I want to thank Steve Salhany, who has been my manager and my friend for more than half of my career.

It's been an honor and a privilege to be the news man for generations of families. As broadcasters, our legacy is to entertain, to educate, and to inspire. I hope I inspired just one.

From a very full heart, thank you for listening.