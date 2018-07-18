Lighter Side of the News: What's America's Favorite Hot Dog Topping?

America's favorite hot dog topping might surprise you, plus what do women like more than sex? Find out in today's Lighter Side of the News...

It's National Hot Dog Day, and a national survey of America's favorite toppings lead to some surprising findings... it's ketchup! Here's the rest of the list:

2. Chili

3. Mustard

4. Cheese

5. Relish

6. Onions

7. Sauerkraut

8. Mayonnaise

A survey asked women if there is anything that gives them more pleasure than sex, and the answer is YES. Shopping and traveling without your husband topped the list.

Does your pet keep you from traveling? Half of Americans said they haven't traveled outside of the country this year, because they have a pet and didn't want to leave them alone.

For years, hundreds of thousands of the faithful have traveled to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Hobbs, New Mexico to see the tears coming from the weeping Virgin Mary statue. They analyzed the tears after all these years, and determined the virgin is weeping virgin olive oil. Someone douses the statue in the middle of the night, and during the heat of the day, the statue begins weeping. But who puts the olive oil there? We've got ourselves another mystery...

