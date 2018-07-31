Lighter Side of the News 7/31: Obese Cat Goes on Diet

A morbidly obese kitty goes on a diet! Plus, is it okay to take the elevator one floor? And yeah, probably don't ride your small scooter on a long road trip. More in today's Lighter Side!

It's National Mutt Day! In case you aren't sure, a mutt is not a pure breed... it's a mix of two or more breeds and no two mutts are the same. Aww, doggos!

Megan and Mike Wilson love their tabby cat named Bronson - he weighs 33 lbs! This isn't good... they're beginning a weight loss program for him.

Is it okay to take an elevator one floor? Why not walk? In a new survey 2/3 of ppl say taking it just one floor is social unacceptable.There's a republican candidate running for congress in Virginia... and his Democratic opponent posted photos showing that he has a... big foot erotica fetish?

Daredevil motorist was busted for riding his small motorized scooter from Massachusetts to Maine. He had no license and no lights on the scooter. Cops arrested him at 1:00 am in Kittery... and he had one hand on the steering the other holding a cell phone flashlight using it as a headlight! LOL!

