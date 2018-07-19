Lighter Side of the News 7/19: Are Your Childhood Memories Fake?

Lay's announces eight new chip flavors... but there's a twist! Plus, are your childhood memories fake? And how long into a new relationship to do you let it rip? More in today's Lighter Side!

Lay's announced eight new chip flavors: Cajun Spice, Chili con Queso, Chesapeake Crab Bay Spice, Deep Dish Pizza, Fried Pickles with Ranch, New England Lobster Roll, Pimento Cheese, and Sweet Thai Chili. But they're only available in the regions of the country where they were inspired.

Those wonderful childhood memories? Well, your earliest memories might be fake! A study says 40% of population we don't actually remember specific things from childhood, it's a composite of fake memories from pictures and stories.

The Spanish Navy spent $1.1 billion dollars design a new submarine. The problem? It didn't float because it was too heavy. They redesigned it... but then it was too big for the dock.



In Louisiana a guy called 911 to ask officers if there were any active warrants for his arrest. They said no, but then arrived at his house to arrest him for unlawful use of 911. He was high as a kite.



Thieves in Australia removed wireless surveillance cameras around a home before they robbed it. Buuut they didn't realize the cameras were still streaming to the owner's phone.

Brand new survey found the average person starts openly passing gas in front of their partner after about 9 months. They also said we wait 5-8 months to kiss with morning breath, about a year before we go to the bathroom with the door open, and it takes about 18 months before we stop working out and let it go.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.

