Lighter Side of the News 7/26: What Age Do We Appreciate Wine?

At what age do we appreciate the taste of wine? Plus, something fun for Trekkies! And probably don't do this when you get a speeding ticket! More in today's Lighter Side!

There's going to be a criminal trial for the guy who walked off with Frances McDormand's Oscar at an after-party. His lawyer says it was just a prank, he never intended to keep it, but the judge ruled it's criminal -- see you in court.

A new study indicates when it comes to your tastebuds, people aren't able to appreciate the taste of wine until age 29. Meanwhile most Americans can only name two types of wine - cabernet and chardonnay.

A 30-year-old Iowa woman in her brand new Ford Mustang was pulled over and ticketed for going 92 mph in 70. She drove away and reached a speed of 140!!

Attention Trekkies! If you're gonna wear the Vulcan ears, at least make them earbuds! Those are now available for $39!

Cops in Tennessee got a call about a naked guy doing jumping jacks in the women's restroom at McDonald's - he was buzzed off inhaling cleaning supplies.

The zoo in Cairo, Egypt has been caught passing off a donkey as a zebra - they painted the stripes on!

The Lighter Side of the News is brought to you by Farmington Bank.