Lighter Side of the News 7/27: Highest Calorie Chain Restaurant Meals

How many times a week do you argue with your kids? The average parent argues with their kids 2184 times every year. That's about 42 arguments a week, or 6 or 7 a day. The number one argument is... finish your food/clean your plate? (Really?)



Luann de Lesseps is in rehab in Connecticut. She's at Silver Hill in New Canaan. Others who've been there include Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Nick Nolte, and Liza Minnelli.

Sean Spicer was trying to sell books and Barnes & Noble when a heckler kept shouting, "Liar!"

A misguided 17-year-old burglar broke into a house in California and woke up the couple... to ask for their WiFi password! LOLLLL! (The homeowner chased him out of the house and he didn't take anything).

Today is National Scotch Day.

April the Giraffe is pregnant again! Her last pregnancy had 200+ million views on YouTube.

Here's the not-so-healthy report on meals found at chain restaurants - At Cheesecake Factory, the pizza with fried chicken instead of crust checks in at 1870 calories. At Pizzeria Uno, the deep dish buffalo chicken mac and cheese is 2320. Chili's honey chipotle chicken crisper on a waffle is 2500 calories, and the number one is also from Cheesecake Factory. Their breakfast burrito is 2730 calories!

A guy in Ohio has a favorite activity where he goes to festivals... and knocks over port-a-potties. Well, he got caught and a judge ordered him to clean it up all summer long and he has to shovel horse manure at the fair!

