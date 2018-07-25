Lighter Side of the News 7/25: Which US Accent Is The Strongest?

Which US accent is the strongest? Plus, imagine a job where you just fly first class everywhere! And what happened when a marijuana grower burned down? More in today's Lighter Side of the News!

21-year-old Alex Macheras works for the airlines - all of them! He's a quality tester for first class cabins and suites for brand new jets before they're put in service. He checks every inch of connections, comfort, and basically jet-sets around the world with no passengers!

Which accent is the strongest across the country in the US? People say on average that Boston accents are the strongest, but that the southern is the sexiest. New York came in second.



There's a joke about getting buzzed by marijuana when it's in the air, like a contact high. Well, a California (where it's legal) growing operation burned to the ground including all the growing houses... and people were lining up to breathe the air! LOL!

Eating lamb is big in Ireleand and there's a guy who doesn't like it one little bit. He has a pet baby lamb named Chops, so he goes into grocery stores with Chops asking people not to buy lamb.

The Lynch family owns a 32-acre estate in Exeter, RI and their neighbors don't like that they rent it out for wedding receptions. Sooo, the neighbors trucked in a load of chicken manure. It not only smells, but it attracted hundreds of wild turkeys! Turns out it was illegal for the receptions anyway without a permit!

By now you've seen the video of a woman on a plane who had to relieve herself... the attendant told her it was too late to use the bathroom and she had to go so she dropped her pants and peed in first class. The kicker? The name of airline is Wizz Air!

