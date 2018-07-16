Lighter Side of the News 7/16: Drink Chocolate Milk After a Workout

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today's highlights!

On the highway in Nebraska, a fire broke out in a trailer hauling thousands of hot dogs... the aroma of the cooked cargo was overwhelming! Too bad a mustard truck didn't tip over right next to it! LOL!



Instead of sports drinks, a study says you should drink chocolate milk after a workout! It helps you recover better! You need carbs, protein, fat, electrolytes, and vitamins to help your body recover. And chocolate milk has all of them! Sports drinks have mostly potassium, but a study says chocolate milk is better!



In London, Trump is a sellout... the product? Toilet paper with his profile on each sheet!

A French jeans company is selling a unique pair for $495. They are made upside down... the belt loops, pocket, and fly are down at your ankles and the legs go up... but what covers your crotch!??!

A guy in New Hampshire hid in the ceiling of a grocery store last week because he saw some cops and thought they were looking for him. They weren't. But he still managed to fall down through the ceiling on to the cops anyway.

Temps have been around 100 across Florida the past few weeks, so when a guy was standing in front of a bank wearing a flannel shirt and a ski mask, it was pretty easy to do the detective work... Teller locked the door and called police.

