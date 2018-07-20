Lighter Side of the News 7/20: Is Your Job Making You Fat?

Is your job making you fat? Plus, good news for Breaking Bad fans! And celebrating a sweet treat invented in CT! More in today's Lighter Side!

Willie Nelson is releasing another album this year, which is a tribute to Frank Sinatra. (BTW, in Las Vegas in the '80s, they performed together!)

If you loved Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, you'll love this! The story line in the spinoff show, Better Call Saul, is now approaching the time when Saul was their attorney. So they will be back! Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will tape new episodes!

They come in all shapes and sizes and flavors. And all it is is sugar, water, and corn syrup. They were invented in Connecticut by George Smith, the owner of a tiny little candy store. They are lollipops, of course! Today is National Lollipop Day!

If your friend is dating someone terrible, would you say something or let it go? Men are more likely to intervene than women.

Is your current job making you fat? 57% of the American workforce is overweight. Most believe they gained weight on the job in the last year. Here are some reasons: sitting at a desk all day, too tired for exercise after work, going out for dinner on a regular basis, tempation of the office candy jar, those workplace birthday celebrations and cake/treats, and of course happy hour.

And here are things that instantly put us in a better mood: finding money in your pocket you didn't remember you had, sleeping in without the alarm clock, petting a dog, taking a long hot shower, lying in bed listening to the rain, and getting a long hug from a friend.

