July 2019 Gardening Tips

Watering is so important during the heat of summer. In spring, if you planted trees or shrubs particularly evergreens these plants require extra moisture to establish a strong root system. We have had an abundant amount of rain this spring and early summer; nevertheless it is important to keep an eye on the weather. The garden can dry out quickly in three to five days and annual vegetables always require plenty of water.

Here in New England, plants require at least an inch of water per week. By using a regular hose you lose 40% of moisture to evaporation. Soaker hoses in your borders are the best method of watering, attached to a house spigot with a timer. By using this method of irrigation, moisture goes directly to the roots of plants where it is needed and not on the foliage, which can cause diseases such as black spot and powdery mildew.

However, a hose is necessary for a deep watering when a plant first goes into the ground and for containers. Soaker hoses attached to a timer can be used efficiently not only in the borders of the garden but also in the vegetable garden, as vegetables, require a lot of water to produce a good crop. In addition composted manure added to the containers and copious amounts to the vegetable garden, helping to retain a good amount of moisture. Manure used as mulch for the vegetable garden consequently adds more nutrition and as mulch it does not cap or form a hard crust, as do other mulches.

Lawns – water the lawn only when the green glow begins to fade. An established lawn will bounce back after dry hot spells.

I want to emphasize the importance of soil and soil health, which has been severely neglected and abused with poisonous chemicals worldwide. Soil is the most important element of plant growth; it is not an inert medium that merely holds the plants erect, it is a living organism that needs to be replenished with nutrients. The nutrient is composted manure, which is not a fertilizer; manure builds soils structure and its bacteria partners with the millions of microbes below the surface to produce nutrients for the roots of the plants. Please carefully discard all chemical fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides.

The addition of composted manure to your soil in spring, early summer and in

early fall together with the addition of natural brown bark mulch, builds the carbon compound or humus component in the soil. We are carbon-based creatures, as is every living element, this is our lifeblood and the lifeblood of the soil in our gardens. As we build the humus component by adding composted manure and fine bark mulch we produce the healthiest possible growing environment and the strongest disease resistant plants. The humus component remains in the soil for many years continuously extracting carbon from the atmosphere into the soil.

ROSES - flourish beautifully with the addition of composted manure and mulch about two feet away from the base of the plant. Roses require a deep watering at least once a week. In July add another few inches of composted manure around the roses. Manure is food for the roots of the roses; therefore no other products are necessary for growth and bloom. Stop adding manure to the roses in mid August, as roses need to go into a slow dormancy, which occurs through late summer, and into fall.

If you are a first time rose grower or adding to your rose collection, David Austin English roses are my personal preference. The David Austin nursery is only twenty-one miles from my hometown in Shropshire in England and it was a fragrant pleasure to visit the nursery in June. David Austin roses are more trouble free than many other roses and are repeat bloomers, with beautiful colors together with the added bonus of delicious fragrances.

Some of my favorite David Austin roses are:

A Shropshire Lad (my home country in England) a peachy pink

Abraham Darby, shades of apricot and yellow

Evelyn (my favorite) with giant apricot colored flowers

Fair Bianca a pure white rose

Heritage a soft blush pink

Carding Mill begins as a peachy orange double flower, becoming an apricot-pink

A lovely combination to enjoy are climbing roses and clematis planted together as both enjoy the same planting environment with their heads in the sun and their feet (roots) cool, with manure and mulch. This combination looks great climbing together over a fence, wall or arbor.

Mulch - do not use the artificially colored red mulch, rubber mulch or cocoa mulch; use only natural brown bark mulch. Do not mulch right up to the base of the plants, as this invites rodents to nest and gnaw on the stems or trunks of the plants.

Note: Cocoa mulch, produced by Hershey has a Thorazine compound and other poisons which is hazardous to pets and attracts their interest with its chocolate odor. Ingestion can cause seizures and death within hours.

HYDRANGEAS: Plant Hydrangeas in a sunny area if you live near the coast and in part sun away from the coast. Plant them in organically rich soil with composted manure and add extra composted manure around the base now in July.

If you have the blue Hydrangea add some peat or aged oak bark around the base now as the acidity in the peat or oak bark encourages a deeper blue hue. Hydrangeas are a wetland plant and require plenty of water throughout the summer. We had a late spring and with all the spring and early summer rain and now good sunshine, the foliage and bloom of the hydrangeas is performing well. Watch out for powdery mildew and spray with an organic sulfur solution called Safer that you can buy from the garden center.

If you are so inclined here is the recipe for powdery mildew that you can mix yourself:

Two tablespoons baking soda, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, a squirt of dish soap with a gallon of water in a sprayer. For any recipe spray only in the morning when there is no wind and when the temperature and humidity added together do not go above 180.

Pruning Hydrangeas – prune Hydrangeas immediately after they finish blooming in late August or early September but no later, as Hydrangeas set their buds for the next season by mid September. If you prune after that time you will lose next season’s bloom. When you prune, cut out some of the old wood and the weakest of the new shoots. In October put more composted manure and brown mulch around the base to nourish and protect the roots through the winter.

Did you know that garlic is the anti-biotic of the garden I just love garlic to use in my recipes and it is an important anti-fungal element to protect your plants I suggest in early fall, plant plenty of it this fall if you do not already have some in the garden?

To avoid fungal diseases plant garlic around strawberries, tomatoes and raspberries to avoid fungal diseases.

Plant garlic around mildew-prone plants to prevent mildew, such plants are summer phlox and bee balm.

Plant garlic under fruit trees to avoid scab and root disease.

Plant garlic next to ponds or standing water to control mosquito larvae, or pour garlic water into the water to keep away adult mosquitoes.

Where you notice marauders where either insects or animals have been munching make a garlic spray to apply on the plants:

Garlic spray recipe

4 large crushed garlic cloves, unpeeled

2 teaspoons of vegetable oil

1 squirt of mild dish detergent

Put all ingredients in 2 cups of hot water in the blender, blend, then leave overnight

Then put in a gallon sprayer with cold water and spray in the early morning when there is no wind, observing the rule of 180 (see below for details on rule of 180).

Hot pepper spray - To deter squirrels and chipmunks try a hot pepper spray using either 4 hot chilies or one cup of cayenne pepper in 2 cups of hot water, in the blender, blend and leave overnight then put in a gallon sprayer with cold water and spray the problem areas in the early morning. Observing the rule of 180 which I mentioned above is when the temperature and humidity when added together to not go above 180.

This pepper spray works well on squirrels, chipmunks, deer as well as dogs and cats that may be leaving their deposits in the garden.



HANDS: Gardener’s hands are their tools of the trade so it’s important to look after them. My hands remain healthy by indulging in a hot cream treatment once a week before bed.

Recipe: Combine Calendula cream with honey and essential oil of lavender heated in the microwave, apply generously and put on white cotton gloves for sleep. When I wake up my hands are soft and smooth as a baby’s bottom. Also when working in soil that contains manure or spreading manure, wear garden gloves. Manure is an organic product that contains bacteria, the bacteria is great for the soil but like most bacteria not healthy for you. The gloves I prefer to wear are the soft leather farmer’s gloves that are washable.

FLAVORED OILS - Many herbs are at their peak right now and are ideal for using in flavored oils. The oil I use as a base is organic olive oil. I harvest basil, parsley, sage, tarragon and oregano in a morning, rinse them well, pat them dry with a paper towel and then make the recipe

Chose one of the herbs and add to two cups of oil.

For thyme and lavender, I use only the flowers with one cup of oil to a handful of blossoms.

Puree the herb mixture in a blender and store covered in a wide mouthed jar for three days, shake at least three times a day for the first two days and on the third day let the mixture settle to the bottom, then strain it through a paper coffee filter or cheese cloth into a clean jar. You will now have a tinted but clear mixture.

Refrigerate each mixture and use within two to three weeks. The oils I personally enjoy making are lavender, lemon, garlic, shallots and basil with olive oil as the base - these are my favorites and are great brushed on vegetables and meats for grilling. The lavender oil is great with desserts. Rosemary and lemon oil taste excellent on salads.

MOLES: I know I have given you a few mole remedies in the past; but I know I have not given you the exlax method for a while and I can attest to the fact that I have used this method as have many garden colleagues for years, it works. Insert Exlax into the mole holes, the moles and voles eat it then die of dehydration. By the way the Exlax is made of Senna, which is a natural herb.

If you have dogs and cats do not use the chocolate Exlax use only the plain Exlax as chocolate is dangerous to pets.

In early April of next year, apply organic grub control, which means less grubs for the moles to feed on, and without their supply of grubs, the moles will go elsewhere for food. Also the white grubs of Japanese beetles can be diminished with the grub control.

Japanese beetles love our plants and there is one way to deal with them naturally. In the early morning the Japanese beetles are drowsy and can be captured. Lay a drop cloth under the plant or plants where you see them and gently shake the plant; the beetles will drop onto the cloth, which you gather up and drop them in a garbage bag and discard.

Now that many of you are committed to organic gardening without chemicals the earthworm population is once again on the increase; earthworms are a great boon to the garden soil as their castings add 50% nutrition to the soil together with eleven trace minerals.

SUMMER PHLOX - I just love my summer phlox and to keep the mildew problems at bay I use the natural Baking soda mix I mentioned above. Although I have found that white Phlox Miss Lingard or white Phlox David are more resistant to mildew. Monarda commonly known, as Bee Balm and Hydrangeas are also prone to get powdery mildew, which the baking soda mix will help. For a second bloom on the Summer Phlox, prune off ten to twenty inches from the flower stems just after the flowers have gone by and within a few weeks you will see new growth.

Deadhead all annuals and perennials for a second bloom and clean up all spend blossoms.

KEEP YOUR GARDEN CLEAN - a healthy garden is a clean garden. Do not put any diseased items into your compost.

When Coreopsis and Spirea have bloomed, shear off dead flowers and they too will rebloom.

Containers - Make sure you have composted manure and fine bark mulch added on top of the soil in your containers and keep them watered as containers dry out quicker than garden soil. In hot weather the containers will need to be watered daily, morning and evening watering is the best. If you do not have time in a morning before you leave for work or errands, empty your ice cube trays on the containers; this provides slow release watering until you can get to them later.

If you would like answers to gardening questions feel free to email me Maureen@TheEnglishLady.com

Enjoy being in the garden, stay hydrated, continue to stretch and take time to ‘smell the roses.’