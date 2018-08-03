Justin Timberlake Comes To Pink's Defense

Pink announced earlier this week she would have to cancel Friday night's show in Sydney with a heartfelt tweet. Unfortunately her health just wouldn't let her perform, and forced a rare postponement from the "Beautiful Disaster" singer.

However the story took an ugly turn when paparazzi snapped pics of Pink and her family on the beach in Byron, insinuating it proved she was well enough to perform. She, however, wasn't having any of it and responded on Instagram.

It didn't take long for one of her bigggest fans to defend her against the tabloids... that person just happened to be Justin Timberlake!

Way to go JT! And best wishes to Pink as she gets back on stage while trying to get her body right.