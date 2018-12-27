Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in January
Get your fill of 'Love Actually' in now!
December 27, 2018
2019 could be the year that you officially cut the cord. Or, maybe you already have. Either way, Netflix is the future and cable companies hate it.
Netflix has a larger selection of titles, including originals, than any of its competitors. But with so many can't-miss movies and television shows hitting the streaming giant to start 2019, Netflix has to make room somehow, right?
Check out all of the titles leaving Netflix in January:
1/1/19:
- Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali Interview with the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Seasons 15-17
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- Sharknado 5
- The 6th Day
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping The Shining
1/4/19:
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
1/13/19:
- It Follows
1/14/19:
- Armageddon
1/18/19:
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
1/19/19:
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring