BREAKING: Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized

Reports indicate it is an overdose

July 24, 2018
Kyle McCann
Demi Lovato

USA Today / SIPA USA

Reports this afternoon out of Los Angeles say Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose.

Again, we've only seen this info from TMZ, but will continue to follow it and bring you an update just as soon as one becomes available.

Lovato has never shied away from her own struggles with addiction. She even lived in a sober home at one point in her young life. The 25-year-old singer released a song just last month titled "Sober," where she addressed struggles with drug addiction.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to show their support for the pop superstar.

 

