BREAKING: Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized

Reports this afternoon out of Los Angeles say Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose.

Again, we've only seen this info from TMZ, but will continue to follow it and bring you an update just as soon as one becomes available.

Lovato has never shied away from her own struggles with addiction. She even lived in a sober home at one point in her young life. The 25-year-old singer released a song just last month titled "Sober," where she addressed struggles with drug addiction.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to show their support for the pop superstar.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Heartbroken to hear what our friend @ddlovato is going through right now. Sending all the love and positive vibes to her and her family. -- — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018