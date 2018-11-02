Check Out Some of the New Pop Culture, City-Themed NBA Jerseys

It looks like the NBA is finally catching on to the fact that their young stars want to shine as bright as possible.

Earlier this summer the league changed its sneaker policy by lifting restrictions on players wearing colorful kicks. Now, with the season underway, the Association is debuting more "City Edition" uniforms.

Following a new uniform deal with Nike, the City Editions were first introduced last season as a way of bringing each team's city into the spirit of the design - making the city's unique identity the center of attention. And now a handful of this year's crop have already hit the internet.

Keep in mind that some of these are "leaked" and therefore unconfirmed. Nonetheless, here are a few to check out:

Prince-themed Minnesota Timberwolves:

Good look at Timberwolves new Prince-themed alternate uni. pic.twitter.com/oDmzcsRC3p — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2018

Biggy-themed Brooklyn Nets:

Nets release new City uni based on Notorious B.I.G.'s Coogi sweaters. pic.twitter.com/pBnKgHlOhu — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) November 1, 2018

Rocky-themed Philadelphia 76ers:

Throwback Denver Nuggets:

Heritage-honoring Oklahoma City Thunder:

Thunder Unveils New Turquoise Uniform Honoring Oklahoma's Native American Heritage

-- https://t.co/savSXku6JW pic.twitter.com/70Ob94B7rH — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 1, 2018

Reppin' The District Washington Wizards:

Honoring Bay Area Heritage Golden State Warriors:

Updating The Old School Los Angeles Lakers:

Photos of the Showtime-era influenced Lakers’ City Edition jersey’s have been leaked. -- pic.twitter.com/zGEAKKoibG — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) October 12, 2018

Racing-stripe Detroit Pistons: