Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January
Including iconic movies and a few highly-anticipated originals
With the brand new year also comes a brand new month of Netflix watching!
The streaming giant has released its monthly list of every title hitting your preferred watching screen for the month of January. Iconic movies like Indiana Jones and Monty Python and the Holy Grail join newer hits like Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Incredibles 2. January will also feature a documentary on that horrendous disaster that was the Fyre Festival.
Without any further delay, here are all of the titles hitting Netflix in the new year:
1/1/19"
- A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 3 — Netflix original
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- COMEDIANS of the World — Netflix original
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean's Holiday
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky — Netflix original
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — Netflix original
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
1/2/19:
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
1/4/19:
- And Breathe Normally — Netflix original
- Call My Agent!, Season 3 — Netflix original
- El Potro: Unstoppable — Netflix original
- Lionheart — Netflix original
1/9/19:
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater — Netflix original
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
1/10/19:
- When Heroes Fly — Netflix original
1/11/19:
- Friends from College, Season 2 — Netflix original
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium — Netflix original
- Sex Education — Netflix original
- Solo — Netflix original
- The Last Laugh — Netflix original
1/15/19:
- Revenger — Netflix original
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry — Netflix original
1/16/19:
- American Gangster
1/17/19:
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
1/18/19:
- Carmen Sandiego — Netflix original
- Close — Netflix original
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened — Netflix original
- GIRL — Netflix original
- Grace and Frankie, Season 5 — Netflix original
- IO — Netflix original
- Soni — Netflix original
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 2 Part B — Netflix original
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike — Netflix original
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 5 — Netflix original
1/21/19:
- Justice — Netflix original
1/24/19:
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — Netflix original
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
1/25/19:
- Animas — Netflix original
- Black Earth Rising — Netflix original
- Club de Cuervos, Season 4 — Netflix original
- Kingdom — Netflix original
- Medici: The Magnificent — Netflix original
- Polar — Netflix original
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix original
1/27/19:
- Z Nation, Season 5
1/29/19:
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All — Netflix original
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
1/30/19:
- The Incredibles 2
Coming Soon:
- Marvel's The Punisher, Season 2 — Netflix original
Be sure to check back in with us soon to see everything leaving Netflix in January. In the meantime, binge away!