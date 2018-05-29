Snoop Dogg Makes It Into the Guinness Book of World Records

Rap's reigning elder statesman, Snoop Dogg, seems to have the golden touch. Everything he does is straight magic, including his weekend appearance at the Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival in Calirfornia.

During Snoop's appearance at the festival, the "Gin & Juice" rapper was part of a record breaking feat. After his performance, Big Snoop helped break the world record for largest cocktail, with an astoundingly massive glass of gin and juice!

The 1994 hit continues to be a pop culture landmark nearly 25 years later. The only real surprise is why it took so long for someone to get Snoop on board with making a record-breaking drink.