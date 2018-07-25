Anne-Marie Shares "2nd" & "3rd" Album Track List + Adorable Video With Ed Sheeran

They're watching 'Love Island' and these "track lists" are just slightly hilarious

July 25, 2018
LA
6/9/2018 - Anne-Marie on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London.

© Press Association

Anne-Marie is notoriously amazing and full of fun, as is her best friend Ed Sheeran, and when the pair gets together... OH boy.

The "F-R-I-E-N-D-S" singer just tweeted out some "breaking" information, including her "upcoming" album, and a new video of her kicking back loungin' with the "Perfect" singer and songwriter.

Check out her track lists for her "2nd" and "3rd" album (and try not to cry):

Clearly, these tracks are not real, but would it not be great to get an album like this? (LOL)

Okay, now, you have got to check out Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran being absolutely adorable together while watching Love Island:

