Camila Cabello Posts Previously Unreleased "Havana" Dance Break

"I almost didn’t wanna post it," Camila Cabello says about this new, never before seen "Havana" dance break video.

The "Never Be The Same" singer just released a new video for fans viewing amazement. Camila says she's not a "professional dancer" and thinks she has "two left feet," however, the new video begs to differ.

Cabello's "Havana" with Young Thug has reached No. 1 status all over the world and even dawned Platinum certification 5x over.

The newly released dance break clip is so smooth, so sultry, so superb that even the most talented of professional dancers may need to do a double take.

Check it out for yourself here: