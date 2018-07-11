Cardi B + Offset Welcome Newborn, Kulture Kiari

Cardi's first baby and Offset's fourth child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, came into the world last night

July 11, 2018
Cardi B and Offset of Migos walking on the red carpet at the The 2018 MAXIM Party held at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

In Atlanta, Cardi B dawned motherhood and gave birth to her first daughter with father Offset late last night, Tuesday, July 10.

The two had announced their pregnancy this past April after successfully keeping their secret marriage last September under wraps.

Cardi announced her daughter's arrival via Instagram:

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18---- @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

