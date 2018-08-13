Drake Covers Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"
Plus check out his first "Versace" performance with Migos
During Drake and Migos' tour opener, Drake hit us with a very nice cover of the late Michael Jackson's "Rock With You." (Listen below.)
We were originally unsure if the "Nice For What" rapper would make it to the Kansas City show at the Sprint Center after his tour bus was towed from his hotel early Friday morning.
Drake, in fact, did manage to make it to the first stop on his "Aubrey & the Three Amigos" tour. See his full setlist from the show below.
Check out Drake's cover of "Rock With You:"
Drizzy and Migos' performed "Versace" for the first ever time together live:
Drake And Migos performing “Versace” together for the first time. pic.twitter.com/28IjvDmCXn— Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) August 13, 2018
Here's the tour's setlist (48 songs in total!) from their first show:
- "8 Out Of 10"
- "Talk Up"
- "Mob Ties"
- "Started From The Bottom"
- "Jumpman"
- "Both"
- "Know Yourself"
- "Emotionless"
- "Elevate"
- "Can't Take A Joke"
- "Energy"
- "Yes Indeed"
- "Free Smoke"
- "Trophies"
- "Gyalchester"
- "Pop Style"
- "Over"
- "Headlines"
- "HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)"
- "All Me"
- "Blessings"
- "For Free"
- "The Motto"
- "My Way" (Migos enter stage)
- "Walk It Talk It"
- "Versace"
- "Hot Summer"
- "Workinme"
- "Drip"
- "Stir Fry"
- "Blue Tint"
- "That's How You Feel"
- "Don't Matter To Me"
- "Rock With You" (Michael Jackson cover)
- "After Dark"
- "Jaded"
- "Controlla"
- "Work"
- "One Dance"
- "Hotline Bling"
- "Fake Love"
- "Nice For What"
- "In My Feelings"
- "Look Alive"
- "Nonstop"
- "I'm Upset"
- "Over My Dead Body"
- "God's Plan"