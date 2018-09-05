Dua Lipa Announces Collab With BLACKPINK

The forthcoming track will be titled "Kiss and Make Up"

September 5, 2018
June 10, 2018; Manchester, TN, USA; Dua Lipa performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Dua Lipa just announced the arrival of her latest project, a re-issue of her 2017 self-titled album, Dua Lipa

This new release will be dubbed a "super-deluxe" edition, featuring 25 tracks spread across two discs, and even boasting three brand new tracks.

Of those brand new tracks, one stands out -- a collaboration hidden inside disc two with BLACKPINK. The track, titled "Kiss and Make Up," will mark the K-Pop stars first over-seas project.

It seems as though the whole idea started months ago, when 2 girls of BLACKPINK went to see Lipa perform while in Korea.

Dua Lipa Super Deluxe Edition is set to release October 19.

