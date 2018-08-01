Kehlani + Normani Confirm Collaboration

It's actually happening. Kehlani and Normani have a collaboration coming out!

Kehlani is notable most recently for her song with G-Eazy, "Good Life," in Fate of the Furious, as well as being featured on Kyle's "Playinwitme" and Charlie Puth's "Done For Me."

Normani is just beginning her solo journey and hopped on "Love Lies" featuring Khalid ever since Fifth Harmony went on a break following Camila Cabello's departure.

Kehlani officially confirmed the song on her Instagram. Check out the video:

She hasn't said exactly when it's coming, but we'll stay on it and give you the long awaited collaboration as soon as it drops.

In the meantime, check out Kehlani just going in about how amazing Normani is: