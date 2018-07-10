Khalid Teases New Song With Halsey & Ed Sheeran From Producer Benny Blanco

Khalid and producer Benny Blanco just teased a brand new track that includes Halsey and is even co-written by Ed Sheeran. To say we're excited is an understatement!

Blanco's no stranger to the game. He's whipped up tracks for artists like Cardi B, Anne-Marie, Katy Perry, Kesha, Kanye West, Nas, Maroon 5, and more.

Listen to the tease here:

Khalid quoted the tweet and said:

There is no set release date for the collaboration. However, Blanco posted it will be "out in a few days." It's also said to be titled "Eastside." We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Check out Benny's extended tease on IG:

Just yesterday Benny Blanco announced on his Instagram that he is making more music, but this time, he's releasing them under his own name.

Listen to the latest No. 1 track Benny's produced, which just so happens to be with Chris Brown and Lil Dicky: