Lady Gaga Announces Las Vegas Residency
'Enigma' at the MGM Park Theater starts this December
Pop superstar Lady Gaga has officially landed her first Las Vegas residency.
She'll be performing at the MGM Park Theater beginning on December 28, 2018, and lasting through November 8, 2019.
The Mother Monster's new show, Enigma, is described as a “brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other.” She will also be playing "stripped-down versions of her hits" on her Jazz & Piano show dates.
Gaga tweeted the announcement:
LADY GAGA ENIGMA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 7, 2018
THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV
PLUS 4 EXCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS
LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW
ON SALE 8/13. https://t.co/pv0Ib9sGnV #GAGAVEGAS pic.twitter.com/DsZhRH79KH
Find the full dates of Lady Gaga's Las Vegas MGM Park Theater residency here.