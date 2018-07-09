Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, & More React To England's Advance in 2018 World Cup
England is set to play Croatia on July 11 for the Semi-Final
After breaking their World Cup Penalty Kick losing streak with Columbia to go on to beat Sweden two-nill, England has advanced to the Semi-Final round in the 2018 World Cup.
England fans rejoice, as "It's Coming Home" had begun as a joke, but it's becoming more like a reality.
'It's Coming Home' explained. --— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2018
(H/T @elmulino) pic.twitter.com/pKmE69tKbg
Multiple celebrities and artists have began shouting out their encouragement for England, including Drake who even gave England a shout-out at the end of his Wireless Music Festival surprise set, after filling in for DJ Khaled who was a no-show.
Even @Drake knows #ItsComingHome --⚽️ #WirelessFest pic.twitter.com/4zZNbHOlCv— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 8, 2018
Check out Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, and more congratulating and cheering on England to bring it home:
---> --— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 7, 2018
ITS COMING HOME ----------------------------------------------------------------------— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 7, 2018
Pickford played a great game…England in Semi Final #WorldCup18 https://t.co/jY9neCrvfv— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) July 7, 2018
#ICYMI Paul has a special message for the @England football team #ThreeLions https://t.co/8ixmxjcinQ #ENGSWE #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jxNKUC9cuH— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 7, 2018
Ross Kemp will soon have 50 million followers if he keeps this up— Chris Martin (@ChrisMcomedy) July 7, 2018
What a performance! Proud of the lads out there. @JPickford1 you legend! Proved everyone wrong— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 7, 2018
Anyone who isn’t an England fan is so ready for the bubble to burst. Well you can all fucking relax cos it’s coming home!— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 7, 2018
If my love for Jordan Pickford keeps growing at this rate I’m going to propose to him in a couple of weeks time.— James Corden (@JKCorden) July 7, 2018