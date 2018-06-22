Marshmello Unveils "Joytime II"

It's 'Mello's second studio album

June 22, 2018
LA
Marshmello during Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival at Great Stage Park on June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tennessee.

© imageSPACE

Marshmello's long awaited second studio album, Joytime II, has finally arrived.

The delectable and oh-so-sweet treat tweeted this earlier this morning:

It's Marshmello's second studio album, which he actually keep a secret until earlier this week.

While well known for working with A-list artists such as Anne-Marie, James ArthurKhalid, Logic, and even Selena Gomez, what's interesting about Joytime II is that it contains no guest artists or features.

After recieving a flood of fans wishing he would make music like his original, pre-super stardom tracks, such as "Keep It Mello," "Colour," and "Alone," he says he hopes he's delivered.

It seems as if he's delivered exactly what they wanted.

Fellow DJ Ghastly reacts by tweeting:

What do you think? Vote below!

Check out pics from the Joytime II release party last night:

Find more on 'Mello's Twitter!

Tags: 
Marshmello
Joytime !!
Joytime 2
Mellogang