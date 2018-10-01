Pete Davidson Talks Life with Ariana Grande on 'SNL's' 'Weekend Update'

Pete Davidson starred on SNL this past weekend and gave us a peek into his life with Ariana Grande.

Related: Of Course Pete Davidson Got A Tattoo Of Ariana Grande's Pet Pig

The 25-year-old pop star, who was originally set to be the show's musical guest, canceled for emotional reasons connected to the loss of her ex, Mac Miller. Her performance was replaced with Kanye West and Lil Pump.

In this skit, we find out the couple's prenup situation, Pete Davidson's "Pete Davidson" song royalties (a track off of Ariana's recently released Sweetener album), and even how he learned about a death threat.

Get your hilarious SNL Weekend Update below.