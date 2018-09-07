Shawn Mendes Kicks off the 2018 NFL Season With a Crowd-Pumping Performance

Heartthrob singer and songwriter, Shawn Mendes, just kicked off the 2018-19 NFL season in the best and most Philadelphia way possible.

Following the stellar performance, Shawn tweeted:

Philly. You are UNREAL. Seriously forgot how incredible loud you guys sing. I love you! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 6, 2018

Fellow singer and heartthrob, Jack, also showed his support:

YEAHHHHHH FLY EAGLES AND @ShawnMendes just went god mode with his performance at the home opener... Philly’s got this W come on baby!! -- -- — J (@JackJ) September 7, 2018

Check out this video from a fan of the NLF opening performance:

Shawn performed a lineup of his hit songs, including "Stitches," "Mercy," "Lost In Japan," and "In My Blood" for the Philly crowd. The best part? It was all free.

Listen to his latest track, "Nervous," off his self-titled album, Shawn Mendes, below.