Steve Aoki Confirms Collab With BTS

A.R.M.Y. get excited! First Zedd, now Steve Aoki!

June 29, 2018
LA
20 May 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - BTS. 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / 16 November 2017 - Las Vegas, NV - Steve Aoki. 2017 Latin Grammy Photo Room at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

© MJT/AdMedia, Inc

After remixing BTS' previous hit "Mic Drop," Steve Aoki now has something even bigger in store!

Aoki tweeted:

BTS had confirmed to us last month that a collaboration with Zedd is coming soon. A.R.M.Y., it looks like we'll get one with Steve Aoki even sonner than that!

Tags: 
BTS
Steve Aoki
The Truth Untold
Love Yourself: Tear

