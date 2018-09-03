Troye Sivan Goes 'Behind The Tweets,' Confesses Love For Dua Lipa & SZA

Pop star, Troye Sivan, just popped into the Twittersphere to give us more context on some Sivan tweets, in a segment Twitter music calls, #BehindTheTweets. (LOL... get it?)

Related: Watch Troye Sivan Perform ‘Bloom’ Hits From A Rooftop

Remember when Sivan wanted to grow up to be like Dua Lipa?

I wanna be @DUALIPA when I grow up — troye sivan (@troyesivan) November 3, 2016

What about when the "Animal" singer almost met SZA?

Just saw @sza irl but was too nervous to go up and say hello and that I think Ctrl is a masterpiece how's ur night goin — troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 11, 2017

Or, maybe when his luggage got "stolen?"

guys my suitcase was stolen a couple days ago and just turned up next to a dumpster a few houses down with EVERYTHING in it still — troye sivan (@troyesivan) August 28, 2017

Sivan follows other artists such as Shawn Mendes, St. Vincent, and Liam Payne to go behind their tweets. Troye also just released his sophomore album, Bloom, on Friday.

Watch the full Behind The Tweets episode with Troye Sivan: