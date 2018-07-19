Ty Dolla $ign & Jimmy Kimmel Create New SAFE "In My Feelings" Challenge
"When the light turns yella', show down hella'!"
Don't want to jump out of your car to do Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge? No problem!
Ty Dolla $ign and Jimmy Kimmel have just debuted a new, safer alternative, challenge, in case you don't want to bust you a** jumping out of a car. (Like the person below.)
Introducing... "The Light" Challenge.
Remember: "When the light turns yella', show down hella'" and "if it's brown," well...