'Venom' Scores Big, Eminem Drops New Music Video

As Venom dropped in theaters everywhere, so did Eminem's new music video for his appropriately titled "Venom" Kamikaze single.

The new Sony comic-book-based creation brought in a total of almost $33 million on Friday. It's expected to rake in over $80 million during it's debut period.

The world has enough superheroes. Watch the new #Venom trailer now. 10.5.18 pic.twitter.com/dnh8nqwkfJ — Venom Movie (@VenomMovie) July 31, 2018

The movie itself stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott. As for the Eminem single contained within, it's his follow up record to the MGK diss, "Killshot."

Check out Eminem's "Venom" music video below.