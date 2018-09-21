Wanna Play Marshmello in Fortnite? Here's How:

Plus, see his new music video for "Stars"

September 21, 2018
LA
Gamers 'Ninja' and 'Marshmello' pose together during the Epic Games Fortnite E3 Tournament at the Banc of California Stadium on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Our favorite sugary snack, Marshmello recently talked with our friends at GQ about how you can battle him and even Ninja in Fortnite.

Related: Win a Trip to See Marshmello, Khalid, Meghan Trainor, & More at the We Can Survive Concert in Los Angeles

In a new episode, 'Mello goes undercover to respond to messages about him on multiple different social media outlets. We learn he solely uses Ableton production software -- but started on GarageBand, was born in a Safeway grocery store, and that it only took four hours to write "Alone," his third single released that popped him in at No. 9 on the US Dance chart.

Marshmello's official gamer-tag is @itsmemarshmello. Add him, and watch the full episode below!

He also just released a brand new music video for his song "Stars." Check out the fútbol-filled visual:

Tags: 
Marshmello
Fortnite