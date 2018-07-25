Watch Anne-Marie + Ed Sheeran Pal Around Like Besties

They watch 'Love Island' together and it is adorable!

July 25, 2018
LA
6/9/2018 - Anne-Marie on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London.

© Press Association

Anne-Marie is notoriously full of fun. As is her best friend Ed SheeranSo when the pair get together... oh, boy. Look out!

Watch the "2002" collaborators go all in on an episode of the absolutely ridiculous British realty show Love Island below:  

Earlier in the week, the "F-R-I-E-N-D-S" singer tweeted out some breaking info, including tracklistings for her next two albums. Check it out and try not to laugh!

Clearly, these tracks are not real, but would it not be great to get an album like this? 

