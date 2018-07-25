Watch Anne-Marie + Ed Sheeran Pal Around Like Besties
They watch 'Love Island' together and it is adorable!
Anne-Marie is notoriously full of fun. As is her best friend Ed Sheeran. So when the pair get together... oh, boy. Look out!
Watch the "2002" collaborators go all in on an episode of the absolutely ridiculous British realty show Love Island below:
Earlier in the week, the "F-R-I-E-N-D-S" singer tweeted out some breaking info, including tracklistings for her next two albums. Check it out and try not to laugh!
2nd album tracklist :— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 24, 2018
1. Let me Live!!
2. Don’t leave me alone
3. Ok I changed my mind go away
4. Where do u think you’re going?
5. Jokes get away from me
6. I’m lonely
7. “Do u want pizza?’
8. No you can’t have a bit of mine. GET OUT
9. I miss u
10. You’re disgusting.
3rd album tracklisting :— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 24, 2018
1. Mug
2. You mug!
3. Absolute mug.
4. What a mug!!!
5. Are u mugging me off?
6. Don’t be a mug
7. MASSIVE MUG
8. He’s a mug
9. She’s a mug.
10. Make me a cuppa tea...
11....mug.
Clearly, these tracks are not real, but would it not be great to get an album like this?