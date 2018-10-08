Watch Post Malone's "Better Now" Music Video

Post Malone just recently wrapped his spectacular Beerbongs & Bentleys tour and now we have a sweet new music video for "Better Now."

The new video captivates with the best moments from the tour, from making huge crowds jump to never-before-seen backstage footage.

The "always tired" rapper also reminded us to always keep listening.

had 2 big ass dreads. plz don't stop listening to my music pic.twitter.com/Azk9v6puzn — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) October 6, 2018

Check out the music video for "Better Now" below.