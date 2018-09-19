Watch PRETTYMUCH Make the Dankest Meme for Their New Music

Alright BEANZ! We all know PRETTYMUCH are big fans of memes so it was time we put them to the test.

We asked Brandon, Edwin, Austin, Nick, and Zion to put their heads together and choreograph their own meme for us... and this is what happened.

Is there anything these guys can’t do?

This meme came just in time. This is the same reaction we had after a little birdy told us our favorite boys have some new music coming very soon!

We're guessing, if you were lucky enough to score tickets to see PRETTYMUCH on their Funktion tour this fall, you should expect some new music. If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, check out their tour schedule and get yourself some.

Stay tuned! We have a few more of these videos on the way. But in the meantime, tell us what YOU would caption their meme! Or, watch and learn some of their best worst dance moves again, because it PRETTYMUCH never gets old.