World Mental Health Day 2018: Remember to Take Care of Yourself

Today is World Mental Health Day. We want to take this time to remind you to please, take care of yourself and your mental health. It's more than important... and you're more than worth it.

Related: I'm Listening; Ending the Stigma of Talking About Mental Health

Lady Gaga'a foundation, ROZES, Chance The Rapper's manager, and more have sent their thoughts on this day.

Check some of them out below.

For #WorldMentalHealthDay, tell us who your #Someone2Turn2 is - the person you go to when you need to talk. Start a convo with them about mental health and then tell us what having them in your life means to you. Join this #ChannelKindness Challenge today! https://t.co/Th45hz0A7m pic.twitter.com/ZSipfEaFE1 — Born This Way (@BTWFoundation) October 10, 2018

Happy #WorldMentalHealthDay2018 Don’t suck it up, let it out & free it -- pic.twitter.com/bZaAelfN4p And don’t let anyone make you feel like your feelings aren’t valid. Don’t be ashamed of your struggle-- — ROZES (@ROZESsounds) October 10, 2018

It’s #WorldMentalHealthDay2018 let’s educate and be aware of those around us and stop this social stigma. Don’t fight with your own thoughts on your own, share them with someone else. Please don’t suffer alone, it’s ok not to be ok ❤️ — SaffyBoo ---- (@SaffronBarker) October 10, 2018

it’s ok not to be ok.

world mental health day.@MYNDfullCo pic.twitter.com/2mMiaYHTE6 — pat (@patthemanager) October 10, 2018

It’s #WorldMentalHealthDay2018 and I want to send all the healing vibes from the greatest Medicine Woman of them all: Mother Nature ------❄️----☀️-- to everyone today + every single day. Nature helps+heals in wonderful ways

❤️------------❤️ pic.twitter.com/SjWtG5dXGZ — Clara Hughes (@clarahughes) October 10, 2018

Remember to take care of yourself. We love you.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.