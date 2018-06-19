5 Seconds of Summer Reveal Stories Behind Their Ink & More

5 Seconds of Summer are fresh off the release of their third studio album, Youngblood. Bandmembers Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin are now sharing the stories behind their ink.

Yes, the guys are known for their compelling tattoos; however, you've never quite seen them like this before. 5 Seconds of Summer sat down with GQ to break it all down and even revealed how the band got started.

"I think when we found that name it always felt really special. There was something about it that drew us towards it," Michael said.

The bandmates also opened up in regard to the time they had to leave Calum in Bali because he lost his passport. This led to a bromance and a fresh tattoo on his foot which former One Direction member Liam Payne paid for.

